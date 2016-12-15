Why the Whales Are Coming to the City
Like most New Yorkers, whales like to eat, and lately more of their favorite fish are available, probably thanks to a quota on its commercial use. Manhattan had a special guest on November 17th when a humpback whale, suitably dubbed Gotham, made its way up the Hudson River as far north as the George Washington Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Inc.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Markwright
|1
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC