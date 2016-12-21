Uganda, Egypt strike deal on River Nile

President Museveni and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi yesterday agreed on the plan to make River Nile a transportation highway to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce import-export costs Relations. The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, , accompanied President Museveni, , on his arrival at State House in Entebbe, yesterday.

