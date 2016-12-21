Ocheyedan Feed Mill

Ocheyedan Feed Mill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

It was announced that Cooperative Farmers Elevator is going to be building the new 160-ft concrete slipped mill, that will produce 3,000 tons of complete feed daily, totalling 780,000 tons of feed per year. Cooperative Farmers Elevator representatives said this new structure will greatly serve the increasing demands from the livestock industry in northwest Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Nov '14 Markwright 1
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC