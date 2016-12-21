Ocheyedan Feed Mill
It was announced that Cooperative Farmers Elevator is going to be building the new 160-ft concrete slipped mill, that will produce 3,000 tons of complete feed daily, totalling 780,000 tons of feed per year. Cooperative Farmers Elevator representatives said this new structure will greatly serve the increasing demands from the livestock industry in northwest Iowa.
