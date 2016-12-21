NAT'L PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL: NEW GIPSA RULE DEVASTATING TO INDUSTRY Dec. 15, 2016 Source: National Pork Producers Council news release In an apparent attack on rural America for its role in helping elect Donald Trump as president, the Obama administration today issued a regulation that could restrict the buying and selling of livestock, lead to consolidation of the livestock industry - putting farmers out of business - and increase consumer prices for meat. The National Pork Producers Council will work with the Trump administration and the new Congress to repeal the "unnecessary, destructive and illegitimate midnight rule."

