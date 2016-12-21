Nat'l Pork Producers Council: New GIPSA Rule Devastating To Industry
NAT'L PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL: NEW GIPSA RULE DEVASTATING TO INDUSTRY Dec. 15, 2016 Source: National Pork Producers Council news release In an apparent attack on rural America for its role in helping elect Donald Trump as president, the Obama administration today issued a regulation that could restrict the buying and selling of livestock, lead to consolidation of the livestock industry - putting farmers out of business - and increase consumer prices for meat. The National Pork Producers Council will work with the Trump administration and the new Congress to repeal the "unnecessary, destructive and illegitimate midnight rule."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Markwright
|1
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC