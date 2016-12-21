Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Cal-Maine Foods And U.S. Steel
On CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report , Jon Najarian said that Cal-Maine Foods Inc had unusually high options volume on Friday. Traders were buying the May 45 calls and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade.
