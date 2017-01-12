Minister launches 2017 as Year of Sus...

Minister launches 2017 as Year of Sustainable Grassland

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today officially launched 2017 as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'. This initiative will see a yearlong focus by the Department, its Agencies and other stakeholders on grass productivity and utilisation, grassland sustainability and the international reputation of Irelands' grass based production systems.

