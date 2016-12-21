GIPSA Rules

Friday Dec 16

I suppose we had fair warning that we were going to get new Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration changes, otherwise known as the Farmer's Fair Practices Rules, from the USDA. The cattle industry really isn't affected all that much by the proposed rules, which have a 60-day comment period to work through.

