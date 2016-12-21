Farmer Fair Practice rules raise concerns
A new rule announced by the USDA tries to help protect livestock farmers, but the National Pork Producers Council claims it could end up hurting the livestock industry. It targets what it calls harmful practices saying a farmer does not have to demonstrate that an unfair practice harms the entire market to prove a violation of the Packers and Stockyards act, which is intended to protect everyone in the industry.
