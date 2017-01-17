Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $1,985,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc.
Clark Estates Inc. NY continued to hold its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Markwright
|1
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC