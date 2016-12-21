Cal-Maine Is Cracking Through Resistance

Cal-Maine Is Cracking Through Resistance

Monday Dec 19 Read more: TheStreet.com

Cal-Maine Foods produces and distributes shell eggs to national and regional grocery stores. Shares are currently breaking out of a consolidation pattern after a long down trending period, and with a 41% short interest in the stock, the move could spark a covering rally.

