9,041 Shares in Omega Protein Corp. (OME) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Daily Political

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Protein Corp. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

