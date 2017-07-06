United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Wipro Limited
United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Wipro Limited by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.
