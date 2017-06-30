This Introvert Founder Swears by This...

This Introvert Founder Swears by This Management Tip

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Angie's List's Angie Hicks says even if you have thousands of employees, you can build stronger relationships with this strategy. Editor's Note: Entrepreneur's "20 Questions" series features both established and up-and-coming entrepreneurs and asks them a number of questions about what makes them tick, their everyday success strategies and advice for aspiring founders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JN0-332 questions and answers (Jul '12) Jul 3 Algernon007 4
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 LookMAnohandsnofiber 1
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,800 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC