States May Shackle AT&T, Comcast on Web Data After U.S. Retreat
Soon after President Donald Trump took office with a pledge to cut regulations, Republicans in Congress killed an Obama-era rule restricting how broadband companies may use customer data such as web browsing histories. Lawmakers in almost two dozen state capitols are considering ways to bolster consumer privacy protections rolled back with Trump's signature in April.
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JN0-332 questions and answers (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Algernon007
|4
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
