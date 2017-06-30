'Our culture is dying': Rising waters menace more than land in Louisiana

L ouise St. Pierre paints pictures of shacks and swamps on the insides of oyster shells - tiny scenes of Cajun culture she sees washing away amid the rising saltwater and periodic floods inundating southern Louisiana. "Our culture is dying," said St. Pierre, who lives in Lafourche Parish, where cypress trees are hung with lacy strands of Spanish moss and alligators lurk in bayous, the region's slow-moving swamp waterways.

