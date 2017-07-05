New Zealand Transport Agency Teams wi...

New Zealand Transport Agency Teams with Unisys to Deliver Agile Motor Vehicle and Registry Services

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Information Technology

Under the new five and a half year contract, Unisys is supporting NZTA's Registry Suite i 1 2 a group of systems for vehicle and driver safety programs including driver licensing, motor vehicle registration and road user charges i 1 2 while moving to an innovative, cloud-based, agile DevOps delivery environment where solutions evolve based on cross-function collaboration and quick response to change. Using the agile approach, Unisys has assisted NZTA in reducing the time to implement a typical legislative change in the registry system i 1 2 such as a new rule or fee i 1 2 by half, from six months to three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JN0-332 questions and answers (Jul '12) Mon Algernon007 4
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 LookMAnohandsnofiber 1
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC