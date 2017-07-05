New Zealand Transport Agency Teams with Unisys to Deliver Agile Motor Vehicle and Registry Services

Under the new five and a half year contract, Unisys is supporting NZTA's Registry Suite i 1 2 a group of systems for vehicle and driver safety programs including driver licensing, motor vehicle registration and road user charges i 1 2 while moving to an innovative, cloud-based, agile DevOps delivery environment where solutions evolve based on cross-function collaboration and quick response to change. Using the agile approach, Unisys has assisted NZTA in reducing the time to implement a typical legislative change in the registry system i 1 2 such as a new rule or fee i 1 2 by half, from six months to three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.