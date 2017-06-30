India's top tech firms lose appeal for engineering students
Three of the country's top outsourcing firms all dropped in the latest annual ranking of the most attractive employers for Indian engineering students by research firm Universum. The top 10 was dominated by American tech giants like Google and Microsoft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JN0-332 questions and answers (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Algernon007
|4
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC