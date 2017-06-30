Idemitsu stock plunges 12 pct on plan...

Idemitsu stock plunges 12 pct on plan to issue new shares

Read more: Reuters

Shares in Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd plunged 12 percent early on Tuesday after the refiner said it would issue new stock to raise $1.2 billion in a move that would sharply dilute shareholders' stakes. Idemitsu said after the market closed on Monday that it would sell 48 million new shares, equivalent to about a third of its outstanding shares, in a move immediately opposed by the founding family, which is trying to block management's plan to merge with smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK.

Chicago, IL

