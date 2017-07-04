Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $2.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JN0-332 questions and answers (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Algernon007
|4
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC