Wipro top executives receive lower variable pay
BENGALURU: Wipro 's relatively poor performance has impacted the compensations and variable pays of its top executives. Chairman Azim Premji 's compensation dropped by 63% to $121,853 in 2016-17, as he took home zero commission given the decline in the company's net profit.
