Why you need predictive analytics to thrive in 2017
Amazon's surprise $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods represents another significant growth notch in the Seattle tech behemoth's belt. Its ever-expanding presence in our daily lives doesn't just come from the smarts and aggressiveness of founder Jeff Bezos, but from predictive analytics, which fuels 35 percent of the purchases consumers make on Amazon.com, according to research firm McKinsey & Company .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC