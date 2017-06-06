Why Frontier Communications Corporation Shareholders Have Something to Worry About
That gave Frontier approximately 3.3 million voice connections, 2.1 million broadband connections, and 1.2 million FiOS video subscribers, according to a press release . At the time the deal closed in April 2016, CEO Daniel McCarthy was excited and believed he had set his company up to succeed in the long term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC