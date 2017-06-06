Why Frontier Communications Corporati...

Why Frontier Communications Corporation Shareholders Have Something to Worry About

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

That gave Frontier approximately 3.3 million voice connections, 2.1 million broadband connections, and 1.2 million FiOS video subscribers, according to a press release . At the time the deal closed in April 2016, CEO Daniel McCarthy was excited and believed he had set his company up to succeed in the long term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC