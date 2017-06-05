Why Amazon's Killer App Is Its Database
Amazon has been quietly ramping up its lending business, originating about $1 billion in loans over the last year, bringing the total to over $3 billion since it began the program. The goal is to provide its best merchants quick access to capital, which they not only pay from 6 to 17 percent for, according to Bank Innovation , but also pay for Amazon storing their products, and of course receiving a percentage of each sale.
