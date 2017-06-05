Verizon to Cut 2,100 Jobs at Yahoo, AOL After Merger
About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo and AOL after Verizon Communications Inc. completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals, a person familiar with the matter said. Yahoo shareholders approved the $4.5 billion transaction Thursday.
