Verizon closes Yahoo deal; Mayer steps down

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows Yahoo logo in Rolle, Switzerland in 2012 and a Verizon sign at a retail store in San Diego, California, U.S. In 2016. Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.