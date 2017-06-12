Thomson Reuters and Symphony Announce Strategic Partnership
The partnership will provide an integrated experience between the companies' two platforms to enrich and streamline customer workflows by enabling market participants to seamlessly share Eikon objects such as charts, news and data via Symphony's messaging and collaboration platform. The integration, slated to be available later this year, will drive productivity across the financial services community through an integrated workflow solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC