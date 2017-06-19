T-Mobile Investors Could Be In For An...

T-Mobile Investors Could Be In For An Interesting Second Half

8 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Niknam spoke with T-Mobile US Inc this week to get a better sense of where the third-largest U.S. telecom company is headed for the remainder of 2017. "Bottom line, we came away positive on [T-Mobile's] ability to execute amidst an increasingly challenging competitive backdrop," said Niknam in a note.

