SH Group Expands Relationship with Agilysys, Selecting InfoGenesis...

Agilysys, Inc. , a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that luxury boutique property 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which is managed by hotel brand management company SH Group, has implemented a suite of solutions from Agilysys, including InfoGenesis POS , InfoGenesis Flex and rGuest Pay , to optimize food and beverage delivery and enhance guest service. Three other SH Group properties - 1 Hotel Central Park, 1 Hotel South Beach and Baccarat Hotel & Residences -- also use InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex.

