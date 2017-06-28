SH Group Expands Relationship with Agilysys, Selecting InfoGenesis...
Agilysys, Inc. , a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that luxury boutique property 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which is managed by hotel brand management company SH Group, has implemented a suite of solutions from Agilysys, including InfoGenesis POS , InfoGenesis Flex and rGuest Pay , to optimize food and beverage delivery and enhance guest service. Three other SH Group properties - 1 Hotel Central Park, 1 Hotel South Beach and Baccarat Hotel & Residences -- also use InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC