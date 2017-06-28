SH Group Expands Relationship with Ag...

SH Group Expands Relationship with Agilysys, Selecting InfoGenesis...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Information Technology

Agilysys, Inc. , a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that luxury boutique property 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which is managed by hotel brand management company SH Group, has implemented a suite of solutions from Agilysys, including InfoGenesis POS , InfoGenesis Flex and rGuest Pay , to optimize food and beverage delivery and enhance guest service. Three other SH Group properties - 1 Hotel Central Park, 1 Hotel South Beach and Baccarat Hotel & Residences -- also use InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 LookMAnohandsnofiber 1
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC