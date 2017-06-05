Residential towers lead the way in ad...

Residential towers lead the way in additions to Dallas' skyline

4 hrs ago

All three of the tallest buildings to go up inside the downtown loop are not offices, but residential high-rises. The $150 million Amli at Fountain Place tower, starting construction on the north edge of downtown, will have 45 floors.

Chicago, IL

