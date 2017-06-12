Perficient Repatriating Offshore Capital
"Our successful and profitable operations in China have allowed us to build cash balances greater than we plan to permanently deploy in the region," said Paul E. Martin, chief financial officer. "We will use this capital to help further invest and hire domestically, reduce borrowing costs, and to help fund mergers and acquisitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC