Perficient Acquires Clarity Consulting
"We are excited to further strengthen Perficient with the strategic acquisition of Clarity," said Jeffrey Davis, Perficient's chairman and chief executive officer. "Microsoft's cloud momentum is accelerating, and Clarity's outstanding capabilities, impressive client roster, and strong reputation expand and enhance our formidable market presence and broaden and deepen our long-standing partnership with Microsoft."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC