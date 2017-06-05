Pandora Stock Gets Better Reception as Verizon Considers $100 Million Investment

Shares of internet radio streaming service Pandora were up nearly 3% premarket following reports that Verizon was considering a $100 million investment in the company if its outright sale to Sirius XM falls through. Verizon executive Tim Armstrong could be a candidate for a position on the company's board if Verizon does make the investment, sources told the New York Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.