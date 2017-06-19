Out With the Old Yahoo!, In with the New Altaba
Shares of the newest Verizon Communications subsidiary Altaba will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday, June 19. Verizon closed its $4.48 billion deal to purchase Internet giant Yahoo! last week. Following the close of the deal, Yahoo was officially re-named Altaba and will trade under the symbol "ABBA."
