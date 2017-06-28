'Only human': wild partying Berlin police admit G20 eviction
Berlin: Berlin police said its officers were "only human" after they were sent home from Hamburg while preparing for next week's G20 summit after reports that some officers had sex and urinated in the open while others brandished weapons while drunk at a wild party. mele Agence France-Presse reported officers decided to throw a party in the grounds of their fenced-off temporary container accommodation to celebrate the birthdays of two colleagues.
