One Key Challenge May Hold Back Amazon and Whole Foods Back From Crushing the Grocery Store Industry

Amazon.com Inc.'s $13.7 billion agreement to acquire Whole Foods Market Inc. sent shockwaves across traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers, but analysts at Cushman & Wakefield believe the industry-wide "doom and gloom" scenarios are overstated due to one key challenge. "Although they aren't doing it and the tone in media coverage has been one of gloom, I think some [grocery story] landlords should be breathing a huge sigh of relief right now," Cushman & Wakefield retail research vice president Garrick Brown said in a report.

