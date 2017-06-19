One Key Challenge May Hold Back Amazo...

One Key Challenge May Hold Back Amazon and Whole Foods Back From Crushing the Grocery Store Industry

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Amazon.com Inc.'s $13.7 billion agreement to acquire Whole Foods Market Inc. sent shockwaves across traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers, but analysts at Cushman & Wakefield believe the industry-wide "doom and gloom" scenarios are overstated due to one key challenge. "Although they aren't doing it and the tone in media coverage has been one of gloom, I think some [grocery story] landlords should be breathing a huge sigh of relief right now," Cushman & Wakefield retail research vice president Garrick Brown said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 LookMAnohandsnofiber 1
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,610 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC