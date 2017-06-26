NTT Data adding to office in Plano's $3 billion Legacy West
Back in January information technology firm NTT Data International said its locating its North American headquarters and 600 people to the One Legacy West tower on Legacy Drive. The Japan-based company is already growing its office by another floor and will take more than 152,000 square feet in the new 14-story office building developed by Gaedeke Group.
