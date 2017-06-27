Next Article:Verizon Lobbyist Is Trump's Pick for Commerce Dept. Top Lawyer
Peter Davidson, a former top lobbyist for Verizon Communications, was picked Monday for general counsel at the U.S. Commerce Department. Davidson led Verizon's government affairs team in Washington for more than 14 years, leading a team that lobbied on issues that included data privacy and security and net neutrality.
