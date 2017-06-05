MOVES-Credit Suisse hires info servic...

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires info services banker from Foros -sources

Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Simon Auerbach from boutique investment bank Foros to focus on business and information services, according to people familiar with the matter. Auerbach, a managing director, will start in July in New York and cover companies such as Thomson Reuters Corp and Bloomberg LP, according to the sources, who asked not to be named because the hire had not yet been announced.

