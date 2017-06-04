Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC
Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC