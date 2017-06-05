Microsoft borrows from Amazon's philosophy as its cloud grows
Microsoft is learning from Amazon.com, borrowing some of the company's guiding principles in a competition to provide web-based technology services. Scott Guthrie, who leads Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise unit, said Microsoft in recent years has based more of its decision making on data-driven experiments, as well as what it thinks customers want, rather than what competitors might be doing.
