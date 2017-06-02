Medidata Solutions Inc Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Medidata Solutions Inc - Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Medidata Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research . Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

