Man bitten by police K-9 sues town, police department
An 80-year-old man who was knocked over and bitten by a police dog during a training exercise has filed a lawsuit against a Connecticut town and its police department. The Journal-Inquirer reports John Keane is suing Enfield, the town's police department and Officer Michael Colantuono.
