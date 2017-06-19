Man arrested on breaking and entering, assault charges
The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office arrested a Fredericksburg man in Edinburg on Friday night after he allegedly attempted to break into a residence, injuring the homeowner in the process. Tony Duke Wilberg, 32, is accused of assaulting the resident with an unknown object two or three times during the incident, the criminal complaint states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC