Kroger's stock plunges toward biggest one-day decline since December 1999

12 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Volume spiked to 36.1 million shares, already more than four times the full-day average, and enough to make the stock the third-most active on the major U.S. exchanges. The one-day percentage decline would be the sixth biggest in its history, according to FactSet, and the biggest since it plummeted 24.6% on Dec. 6, 1999.

