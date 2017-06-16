International Control Services,Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary
June 16 - International Control Services, Inc. celebrated their 25th anniversary today with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility. Dennis Espinoza is the CEO of ICS, Inc. and he said the last 25 years have been interesting.
