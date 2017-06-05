Indian tech firm: Trump is risk to its business
One of India's biggest outsourcing firms has formally called out President Donald Trump as a danger to its business. Bangalore-based Wipro has included Trump's election as U.S. president in a list of "risk factors" in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
