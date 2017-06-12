How Do I Quit a Meetup Group?

I get way too much email from Meetup.com for the couple of groups I'm in and want to quit the groups. How do I quickly and easily leave a meetup group? First off, before you bail completely, please know that there are various ways that you can change and alter your Meetup settings so that you get less email, all the way down to where you get zero email at all and are still in all of your various groups on the site.

