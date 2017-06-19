Hong Kong remains in pole position for IPOs
HKEX's key targets ahead will be technology startups, mainland firms looking to expand overseas, Belt and Road Initiative-related companies Hong Kong has been the world's second largest initial public offering market by value over the past two decades, driven mainly by the listing here of a swathe of mainland companies. But there is one sector in particular that the market has largely failed to attract strong applicant interest from, technology and new economy companies, which continues to be dominated by New York.
