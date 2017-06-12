High court won't hear appeal from for...

High court won't hear appeal from former Qwest CEO

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from former Qwest Communications International Inc. CEO Joseph Nacchio seeking an $18 million tax refund on money he gained from illegal stock sales. Nacchio was convicted in 2007 of selling $52 million in stock of Denver-based Qwest based on inside information.

Chicago, IL

