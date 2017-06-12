Good news for engineers HCL to recruit 2000 IT engineers at upcoming Nagpur centre
New Delhi: In what can be called as a good news for IT engineers, HCL Technologies recently said that it will recruit upto 2,000 employees at it upcoming Nagpur global IT centre. As per the reports of leading news agency PTI, the major IT technologies HCL is focusing on small towns to open training centres and already has such centres in Madurai and Lucknow.
